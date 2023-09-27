The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) has announced the opening of more than 100 thousand connection spaces for young people between 18 and 29 years old who are not currently studying or working.

This is done as part of the program “Young People Building the Future“, with the aim of providing training and employment opportunities to this population.

The Government of Mexico indicates that Young People Building the Future is the program that unites the experience of work centers with the energy of young people to promote job opportunities in the country and, with this, contribute to the economy of the beneficiaries and their families.

Starting September 25, interested young people can register and search for a job center for their training through the program’s official website: https://jovenesconstruyendoelfuturo.stps.gob.mx/.

For those who prefer in-person assistance, the STPS has set up mobile offices that travel through different regions of the country, especially marginalized areas, with the purpose of providing support to young people and local businesses in the registration process and program procedures.

The dates and locations of these mobile offices can be consulted on the official website: https://jovenesconstruyendoelfuturo.stps.gob.mx/oficinas-moviles/.

Once linked to a company, the young participants will have the opportunity to receive job training for a year, and in exchange, will receive a monthly scholarship of 6,310 Mexican pesosin addition to having the medical coverage provided by the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) during the same period.

To date, the “Young People Building the Future” program has benefited more than 2.6 million young people between 18 and 29 years old throughout the country.

According to a study by the National Minimum Wages Commission (Conasami)six out of ten graduates of the program have managed to find a job or a productive occupation, which underlines the effectiveness and positive impact it has on participants.

This program seeks to provide opportunities and skills to Mexican youth, promoting their inclusion in the labor market and contributing to the economic and social development of the country. Interested young people are encouraged to register and take advantage of this initiative.

