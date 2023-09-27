Ukrainian authorities noted the poor condition of half of the bomb shelters

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Timur Tkachenko on the air of the Rada TV channel notedthat about half of the country’s air-raid shelters are in poor condition.

“It can be stated that the country as a whole is only 50 percent provided with shelters,” he said.

According to the politician, only approximately 60 thousand such facilities function normally.

Earlier, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal said that all bomb shelters in the country received the status of strategic objects. Thus, the Ukrainian government implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

On June 1, Ukrainian President Mikhail Zelensky responded to bomb shelters closed during an air raid in Kyiv, using boxing terminology. “I would say this: there could be a knockout,” he said. The next day, the politician ordered an inspection of bomb shelters throughout the country. As a result, almost a thousand protective structures were declared unusable in Kyiv alone.