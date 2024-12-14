The countdown begins for the long-awaited 2024 Christmas Lottery draw. There is just one week left to be able to get the tenths and be eligible to win one of the great prizes that will be distributed, like every year, on December 22. Thus, thousands of people take advantage of these last few days to look for numbers with which to try their luck next Sunday.

Special dates, curious combinations, superstitions, predictions… There are many reasons that lead Spaniards to search specific numbers that seem predestined to attract luck, However, if you have not yet purchased your tenth, it is time to take note of where it is sold, the terms and options to acquire it.

And not all tenths are found in all administrations. For the most superstitious or those who have a special number in mind, the Christmas Lottery search engine 20 minutes allows enter the desired number and discover which official points of sale it is available in available.

The search engine is easy to use and can avoid long lines or visits to multiple administrations looking for a specific tenth, either near your town or in other regions of Spain. This way, if you haven’t purchased an issue yet, you can find the one you like the most before it runs out.

Lottery purchases can be made at both official points of sale and on-line. The last day to buy tickets will be Saturday, December 21, with a general cut-off time of 10:00 p.m., although this may vary depending on each establishment. Therefore, it is recommended not to leave it until the last minute, since there are administrations that may close before that time.

The Christmas Raffle is a tradition that moves millions of people in Spain and that Every year it distributes millions of euros in prizes. Among the most notable are the Gordo (400,000 euros for the tenth), the second prize (125,000 euros for the tenth) and the third (50,000 euros for the tenth), in addition to other smaller prizes.