If you are looking for a job, you are in good luck, because with the opening of the new airport there are vacancies that could help you achieve a good amount of money, that is why here we tell you what are the profiles they are looking for and what they offer.

The new Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) offers various vacancies that presumably offer up to 35 thousand pesos monthlyas well as the law benefits, food vouchers and a great reward with free donuts!

Although there is a wide variety of positions within the site, such as engineers, supervisors, maintenance assistants, sales assistants, customer service and cafeteria assistants, the benefits offered by the new Saint Lucia Airport they also add a variety of props.

It may interest you: Famous singer held the gases in front of her boyfriend and ends up in the hospital

Vacancies available for the AIFA

Automation and control engineer offer legal benefits and a salary of 35 thousand pesos for the system project control and emergency stop in the supply center, focused on the implementation and programming of PLC.

offer legal benefits and a for the system project in the supply center, focused on the implementation and programming of PLC. Maintenance assistant to work in the Santa Lucia Air Base the monthly salary they offer is 11 thousand pesos and they offer law benefits, food vouchers, free uniforms and a 12-hour shift. However, in this position they seek availability of hours and live at least 45 minutes away from the airport.

to work in the the and they offer law benefits, food vouchers, free uniforms and a 12-hour shift. However, in this position they seek availability of hours and live at least sales advisor They ask for a minimum of one year’s experience, be between 25 and 35 years old, have ease of speech, creativity and “commitment to close sales” . The salary has not been disclosed, but they offer c omissions (based on sales) benefits of law, discounts in the store and constant training.

They ask for a minimum of one year’s experience, be between 25 and 35 years old, have ease of speech, creativity and . The salary has not been disclosed, but they offer c benefits of law, discounts in the store and constant training. cafeteria assistant a has one of the best features: free donuts. The shift of six hours for four days or eight hours for three days from Monday to Sunday, a break during the week. The salary is 691 pesos a week and free donuts every fortnight, they offer law and higher benefits such as life insurance and transportation support, it is not necessary to have previous experience.

a has one of the best features: free donuts. The shift of six hours for four days or eight hours for three days from Monday to Sunday, a break during the week. The salary is 691 pesos a week and free donuts every fortnight, they offer law and higher benefits such as life insurance and transportation support, it is not necessary to have previous experience. They also require a supervisor for a private security company and the only requirements are: to be 24 years old or older, to have a high school education, Released Military Service Card (in the case of men) and at least one year experience. The shift is full time and the salary is between 8,000 and 9,000 pesos per month.

and the only requirements are: to be 24 years old or older, to have a high school education, (in the case of men) and at least one year experience. The shift is full time and the salary is between 8,000 and 9,000 pesos per month. Bilingual customer service as a seller intermediate level of English, current driver’s license, base salary, commissions, law benefits, life insurance, savings account and timely growth.

intermediate level of English, current driver’s license, base salary, commissions, law benefits, life insurance, savings account and timely growth. general practitioner in the emergency area a medical services company also requests health personnel with title and professional license as a surgeon. They offer a competitive salary and benefits above the law.

in the emergency area a medical services company also requests health personnel with They offer a competitive salary and benefits above the law. The airport also requires a operations representative to analyze weather and airport information, coordinate fuel quantity with pilots, perform FOD, monitor stowage, unloading of cargo and baggage.

It may interest you: They present former Secretary, Antonio Cruces Mada in the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office

It was on March 21, 2022 when the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, inaugurated the new Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA)in the midst of confusion and long distances from the country’s capital.