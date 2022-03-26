Christian Eriksen has returned to the Danish national football team 287 days after his cardiac arrest at the European Championship – and celebrated a dream comeback in Amsterdam. The 30-year-old from Premier League club Brentford FC came on as a second-half substitute in Saturday night’s friendly against the Netherlands and received a standing ovation from the fans. Barely two minutes later, the now 110-time Danish national player scored to make it 2:3 (47 ‘) – the victory went to Oranje anyway.

Elftal won the game in front of around 50,000 spectators 4:2 (3:1) with goals from the two England pros Steven Bergwijn (16th/71st minute) and Nathan Aké (29th) and a penalty kick from Memphis Depay (38th minute). .). Jannik Vestergaard equalized for the Danes to make it 1-1 (20′). Eriksen then hit the post shortly after the break (47′) – and in the 74th minute from 20 yards out.

Both teams have qualified for the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year. National coach Kasper Hjulmand has also nominated Eriksen for the next game of the Danes against Serbia. The playmaker collapsed on June 12, 2021 at the European Championships at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen during the game against Finland with a cardiac arrest on the lawn. Rescue workers managed to revive the experienced international and thus save his life.



Eriksen (2nd from right) sinks the ball into the goal against the entire Dutch back line.









Exactly a month ago, Eriksen made his competitive comeback at FC Brentford in London. In the game against Newcastle United (0:2), the Dane came on as a substitute in the 52nd minute and was celebrated. After a long forced break, Eriksen has now completed his 110th international match for the former European champions. The Netherlands will receive Hansi Flick’s DFB selection again for a test duel in Amsterdam next Tuesday.







Harry Kane stops Swiss series

Thanks to goalkeeper Harry Kane, England’s national football team still won a friendly against Switzerland and ended the Swiss team’s run without defeat after seven games. In a duel between two World Cup participants, coach Gareth Southgate’s team happily won 2-1 (1-1) on Saturday evening in front of 90,000 spectators at London’s Wembley Stadium. The Swiss, on the other hand, suffered their first defeat in the eighth game under selection coach Murat Yakin, who took over after the European Championship in early August 2021.



Brilliant from the point: Harry Kane is one of the safest penalty takers in Europe.









Tottenham’s goalscorer Kane decided the game with a hand penalty in the 78th minute. Steven Zuber was unlucky when the ball hit his arm during a defensive action in the penalty area. Mönchengladbach’s Breel Embolo gave the Swiss, who had started with five Bundesliga players, a header in the 22nd minute. Just before the end of the first half, Luke Shaw equalized for the Three Lions (45+1).







Both teams qualified as group winners for the World Cup. The eight World Cup groups with 32 participants will be drawn in Doha on April 1st.



Leipzig offensive man Dani Olmo celebrates his winning goal in the last minute.









Olmo’s dream goal gives Spain victory

Substitute Bundesliga professional Dani Olmo led Spain’s national soccer team to a difficult work victory at the start of the World Cup preparations. With a worth seeing shot in the corner (90th), the Leipziger secured the team of coach Luis Enrique a 2:1 (0:0) against Albania. Eight months before the start of the World Cup, the Furia Roja still left a lot to be desired.

Ferran Torres (75′) put the hosts ahead in Barcelona before Myrto Uzuni (85′) equalized with a slapstick goal. Spain defender Pau Torres had headed him in an unsuccessful defensive action. The Albanians with Klaus Gjasula from Darmstadt had a great chance to take the lead just before half-time when Sokol Cikalleshi just missed a cross (43′). Despite the clear superiority and a lot of ball possession, the Spaniards found it difficult to create top-class goal opportunities.

Belgium lost the lead twice in Ireland

World number one Belgium started the World Cup year with a disappointment. The third-placed team in the 2018 World Cup did not get more than 2: 2 (1: 1) in the test in Ireland, despite being in the lead twice, but mainly used players from the second row. There has only been one win in the last five internationals.

Ex-Dortmund’s Michy Batshuayi (12′) and Hans Vanaken (58′) scored the goals for the Belgians, who started with Berlin’s Dedryck Boyata and Dortmund’s Thorgan Hazard. Chiedozie Ogbene (35′) and Alan Browne (85′) scored for Ireland.

After losing the European Championship last summer in the quarter-finals against eventual European champions Italy (1-2) and fourth place in the finals of the Nations League, coach Roberto Martinez’s team had confidently prepared for the World Cup in Qatar (November 21 to November 18). December) qualified.