Through the Employment Portal of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS), the vacancy of a job was announced for people immersed in the automotive mechanicwho wants to experience new experiences, because the job offer is in Canada.

This employment opportunity offers legal benefits, medical expenses insurance and a deadline to apply is Friday, May 6, so if you are interested in applying for this vacancy, it is important that you know the requirements and you can request an interview.

You must take into account that since it is an offer published through the Employment Portal, this is completely legal and the site staff can guide you through the process of obtaining work permits and migration.

Requirements:

According to the description of the vacancy, the job is within a third-generation Canadian family businesswho are engaged in the exploitation of quarry for the sale of stone, as well as the manufacture of concrete and asphalt.

The vacancy is for mechanics with a Minimum of five yearswho will be in charge of maintaining a fleet of approximately 200 vehicles different, company-owned and mostly heavy-duty trucks.

It should be noted that the vacancy indicates that, to apply for this position, it is not necessary to speak English or French. In addition, it has a working schedule of Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The requested academic level is high school and it is essential to have the following knowledge:

Knowledge of Caterpillar, Paccar and Cummins diagnostic systems.

Knowledge of Bendix ABS brake systems.

Repair of transmissions and differentials.

Experience in diesel mechanics.

Recent experience on Kenworth trucks.

Knowledge of hydraulics and electricity.

Likewise, people interested in applying for the vacancy must apply for the job offer immediately, through the official link of the Employment Portal, at https://www.empleo.gob.mx/resultados-ss-detalle/empleo/20058349. This must be done before May 6, 2022, the STPS will be in charge of reviewing your Curriculum and who will call you for the interview.