The Porsche Carrera Cup Italia is preparing to break every record of entrants during the weekend that will open the new season at the Imola racetrack from Friday to next Sunday. And for the first round of 2022, the attendance of all those registered for the entire championship is currently confirmed, which will exceed 35, while over 30 will be the new 911 GT3 Cups in action at the debut of the 992 model in the Italian single-make.

The sixteenth edition of the Porsche Italia series will also experience the starter of the pre-race test on Wednesday, with two rounds of track available to participants in the morning from 11.05 to 13.00 and in the afternoon from 16.35 to 18.30. Several photo sessions will be held on Thursday, while on Friday 6 May the real weekend begins, immediately discovering the novelty of free practice this year extended to 80 minutes, 20 more than in the past. Drivers and teams will inaugurate the first round of 2022 by running on the Santerno circuit starting at 3.50pm.

Saturday the key day begins with qualifying (in turn extended by 10 minutes): at 9.50 the 35 minutes of PQ1 and from 10.35 to 10.50 with the top-15 admitted to the final session (PQ2) who will decide the pole position and complete the starting grid for race 1, which starts at 16.00. Live TV on Sky Sport Action, Sky channel 206, and commentary entrusted to the familiar voice of Guido Schittone.

The Imola weekend ends on Sunday with race 2 starting at 12.30, broadcast live on Sky Sport Arena (Sky 204) and free-to-air on Cielo (digital terrestrial channel 26). Both races will also be available in live streaming in HD on the official website www.carreracupitalia.it.