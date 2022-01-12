Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san in Latin dubbing finally reaches Crunchyroll. This sensational comedy anime can be heard in Spanish thanks to Alex Villamar Y Gabriela Gray, who will take the role of protagonists, but who are all the actors and actresses in this project?

Before talking about the actors and actresses of the Latin dubbing of Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san it is necessary to rescue the positive comments that the first episode From the first season, the community has accepted show that it has been received with great joy.

The first actress who stands out in the cast of the dubbing is Erika Langarica, This talented artist is most recognized for her role as Helga G. Pataki in Hey Arnold!.

In the Latin dubbing of Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san will act like Sakura, one of the best friends of the protagonist. In addition, she is also famous for playing Beth Harmon in the series Lady’s gambit already Sabrina carpenter in Work It: To the rhythm of dreams.

In addition to her, it arrives Cassandra valtier to play Yoshi in the Latin dubbing of Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san. This actress known in Youtube What Keiity gonzalez where he shares his personal projects such as the dubbing of the ending 11 of Dragon ball super.

If you are a gamer, maybe her voice sounds to you because she is Rell in League of Legends Y Skye in Valorant. Also, I act like Gir in Invader zim.

Finally, Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san in Latin dubbing included Monserrat Mendoza What Gamo-chan. This voice actress has also participated in other dubbing of Crunchyroll like in That Time I got reincarnated as a Slime In the role of Rimuru tempest.

He has also acted as Runo Misaki in Bakugan, Panini in Chowder, Suzy johnson in Phineas and Ferb, Margo in the movies of My favorite villain and it is the recurring voice of Chloe Moretz.

Who is Nagatoro in the Latin dubbing?

Nagatoro-san in Latin dubbing it is interpreted by Gabriela Gray, this talented and young actress is known in other adaptations made by Crunchyroll Y Funimation. Has acted like Flatorte in I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level, as well as Elizabeth in Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song and has personified the Goddess from The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat.

But, the leading talent does not only reside in her.

Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san in Latin dubbing, Senpai is acted by the actor Alex Villamar. He has been part of the dubbing projects of Funimation how is that of Shingeki no Kyojin where he participated as Marcel galliard. In addition, it has been Kōichi shindo in Horimiya Y Uten in Needless.

The only absence of Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san in Latin dubbing it is Sana Sunomiya, the antagonist of our beloved gal. In the course of the episodes, the mysterious actress who gives him a voice is revealed in an advertisement for the company.

Follow the discussion about this and other topics on our channel Discord. You can also stop by our Youtube To see more content related to anime, movies, comics, video games and more from geek culture: