They will close the Guadalajara to Chapala highway at kilometer 7+800, during some early morning hours on two dates, confirmed the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT).

The closures will be at night and on two different dates, the first will be carried out in Body B of the highway, from 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20 to 4:00 a.m. on Thursday the 21st, affecting the lanes of circulation in the direction of Chapala to Guadalajara.

The alternative routes are Nuevo Periférico towards El Castillo, Jardines del Verde, to exit along the highway towards El Salto and resume the journey towards Guadalajara.

The second road closure will be through body A of the Guadalajara-Chapala highway, in the direction of Guadalajara towards the Airport Miguel Hidalgo International from 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21 until 4:00 a.m. on Friday, the 22nd.

During this second closure, an operation will be carried out to enable a contraflow lane on the same highway to Chapala.