Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/19/2024 – 14:04

Over the past week, European Union regulators have increased scrutiny of big tech companies, including Google, Meta and TikTok, with requests for information about how they are addressing the risks of generative artificial intelligence (AI), such as the viral spread of deepfakes.

The European Commission, the EU's executive body, sent out questionnaires on how eight platforms and search engines – including Bing, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube and X, formerly Twitter – are reducing the risks of generative AI.

The 27-nation bloc is exercising new regulatory powers acquired under the Digital Services Act (DSA), a sweeping set of regulations that came into force last year aimed at cleaning up large online platforms and maintaining safe users, under threat of heavy fines.

The EU is using the DSA and other existing regulations to govern AI until its own rules for the technology come into force. Lawmakers passed the AI ​​Act, the world's first comprehensive AI rules, but provisions covering generative AI won't take effect until next year.

Other AI-related risks the commission is concerned about include systems that present false information – known as “hallucinations” – and the automated manipulation of services to mislead voters.

The commission said its requests for information are about the creation and dissemination of generative AI content. For example, it is seeking internal documents on how companies have analyzed risks and worked to mitigate them as they grapple with the impact of generative AI on everything from electoral processes and the spread of illegal content to gender-based violence and the protection of minors.

European authorities are probing the readiness of technology platforms for AI-powered disinformation as they prepare for EU-wide elections scheduled for early June. Commission officials said they want to know whether major online platforms are ready in case a “high-impact” deepfake appears at the last minute and spreads widely.

The EU wants responses from companies on its election protections by April 5 and on other topics by April 26. The commission could continue with a more in-depth investigation, but this is not guaranteed.

Chinese e-commerce platform AliExpress also faces DSA scrutiny. The commission said it had opened a formal process to determine whether the company failed to protect consumers by allowing the sale of risky products, such as counterfeit medicines, and children, in particular, by allowing access to pornography. The lack of measures to prevent influencers from selling illegal or harmful products is also being examined, the commission said.

AliExpress said in a statement that it respects all rules and regulations in the markets in which it operates.

The company said it has “worked and will continue to work with relevant authorities to ensure compliance with applicable standards and will continue to ensure that we are able to meet the requirements of the DSA.”

Separately, the commission asked LinkedIn for information about whether it is complying with the DSA's prohibition on targeting ads to people based on sensitive types of personal data, such as sexual orientation, race and political opinions.