Denise ‘A’, councilor by the National Action Party (BREAD) in Reynosa tamaulipas, was arrested on Saturday June 10 in Texas, with 42 kilograms of cocaine hidden in his car as he attempted to travel to San Antonio from the Hidalgo port of entry.

The PAN councilor was driving a Mazda truck white on Highway 281 when it passed through the X-Ray area. detected packages wrapped with aluminum foil and tape hidden in doors and seats.

In Federal Court documents in McAllen, Texas, it was reported that Magistrate Judge Juan F. Alanis ordered the temporary arrest without bail for Denisse ‘A’.

This would not be the first time that the official trafficked drugs from Mexico to the United States, according to the mentioned text, where it was said that it would have been the same Denisse 'A' who recognized the above.