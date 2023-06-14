Everything is still silent about the awaited third season of the anime by One Punch Man, but One’s work is still on the crest of the wave, also thanks to the recent Overwatch 2 crossover and the support of the most hardcore fans, including cosplayers in a certain sense. It proves it to us hologana with his Fubuki cosplay.

Fubuki, also known as Hellstorm or Hellstorm, is a Class B hero with esper powers, which she uses to unleash powerful tornadoes, fly, or create psychic barriers to protect herself and allies. She is also the sister of Tatsumaki, the most powerful esper on Earth.

The cosplay made by hologana is as faithful as the wig and costume, represented by the iconic long dark green dress, with the model also putting her own effort into showing off all the charm of the character.

