Taiwan seeks to receive six million tourists by the year 2023, and around ten million by 2025. The new strategy that the government proposes to reach the ambitious figures will be pay visitors to spend money in the country.

This strategy would seek recover the flow of tourists that Taiwan has lost in recent years.

Last year the island suffered a 10% drop in the tourism sector. The drop in visitors is partly due to a failure to recover from the pandemic and rising tensions with China.

The Prime Minister of Taiwan, Chen Chien-jen, explained that the strategy will consist of delivering around ten thousand new Taiwanese dollars (1.58 million Colombian pesos) to anyone interested in traveling as a tourist to the island. This strategy would seek to turn the Asian country into a tourist power in the region.

The commitment for the coming years is to be an attractive destination for tourists from other countries. The focus of attention is placed on the United States and Europe to attract new visitors to get to know the island.

The countries from which Taiwan receives the most tourists are those in the Pacific that border the island, that is, Japan, South Korea, China and Macao. In Taiwan, Tourism is one of the most important sectors of the economy and the most valued by the population.

Taiwanese Transportation Minister Wang Kuo-tsai explained in an interview with CNN that the money will be transferred digitally to the visitor and can use it during their stay on the island.

Taipei, a city in Taiwan, stands out for its university quality in scientific, technological, economic and historical learning.

The strategy seeks to respond to the decline in the tourism sector in Taiwan due to the pandemic and political tensions with the People’s Republic of China.

A year before the pandemic, in 2019, Taiwan registered the flow of about 12 million tourists, 7% more than the previous year.

By October 2022, two years after the economic setbacks what caused the covid-19 pandemicand after the strictest sanitary measures were lifted, the island received just over 900,000 visitors, representing a 10% drop compared to the figures for 2019.

Meeting the goal will not be easy; Rising airline ticket prices and growing tensions with China make the island an unattractive place for tourists, who may prefer other destinations.

