The Hyundai i10 has been renewed and that costs it its position as the cheapest car in the Netherlands.

Korean cars cannot be towed in the Netherlands and there is a reason for that. The value for money is often just very good. In addition, the cheapest car in the Netherlands comes from Korea. The Hyundai i10 was number 1 in our list of the cheapest cars of 2023 last month.

Normally we don’t write about the monthly Hyundai i10, but now there is another reason to treat this car. Today the Koreans present the renewed Hyundai i10.

The brand itself speaks of “a major design upgrade”, but that is somewhat exaggerated. In fact, the design upgrade is far from drastic. The nose of the updated Hyundai i10 is almost identical. The only significant difference is in the daytime running lights. It has now been incorporated into the honeycomb grille.

We cannot immediately label the differences at the back as drastic. The rear lights have been redesigned and that’s it. It now has a Y-shape in it. Not all that shocking, but that doesn’t matter. The i10 just looks great for a city car.

Hyundai also immediately shows the thick i10 N-Line (the gray car in the photos). The differences are not noticeable at all. This version has different daytime running lights and they have remained the same compared to the pre-facelift. However, there are cool new rims.

The most important question is of course: what does the new Hyundai i10 cost? Last month this was the cheapest car in the Netherlands, with a price tag of €15,595. Of course you can already feel it coming: the updated Hyundai i10 has not become cheaper. At least it costs now €17,595.

Fortunately, for that € 2,000 extra you get a little more than just other daytime running lights. There are also some minor upgrades in the form of a new 4.2-inch instrument panel, front and rear USB-C connections and automatic map updates. Furthermore, the emergency brake assistant now also recognizes cyclists. Very nice for both parties.

The updated Hyundai i10 can be ordered immediately at the Hyundai website. The intention is that the first copies will arrive at the dealers in the summer.

