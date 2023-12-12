In the world of Peruvian entertainment, many artists share family ties such as Renato Rossini Jr. and comedian Guillermo Rossini. They both have the same last name and are linked by blood. However, there are other characters in the show who, although not related by name, are related. This is the case of Slavic Yidda, Pietro Sibille and Gabriel Calvo.

In an interview with Carlos Orozco, the Torbellino actor, he revealed that both Julián Zucchi's ex-partner and the interpreter of 'La gran sangre' have known each other since they were very young, as they have shared small family moments together.

What blood relationship do Yiddá Eslava, Pietro Sibille and Gabriel Calvo share?

According to Gabriel Calvo, the actress Yiddá Eslava and the actor Pietro Sibille are his cousins. This family link would come from the father of the former member of Torbellino.

“Yiddah is my cousin. I am Calvo, but his father (from Yiddá) is Eslava Calvo. He is my dad's cousin, first cousin. Yiddá's father is the son of my aunt Luzmila, the brother of the painter Calvo Araujo,” mentioned Gabriel Calvo.

Likewise, he corroborated what the actress had previously mentioned in an interview with the 'Medium' portal about her blood relationship with Pietro Sibille. “So you are also related to Pietro Sibille?” asked Carlos Orozco.

“Yes of course, he is my cousin. His mother (her last name) is Eslava Calvo. I know him (Pietro Sibille) from chibolo. He is younger than me. We all (the three of us) know each other. We were going to my aunt Luzmilla's house, in La Punta, and I saw them all there (Pietro Sibille and Yiddá Eslava),” the Peruvian businessman responded.