The government of ultra-liberal Javier Milei devalued the currency by more than 50 percent, establishing that the official exchange rate will go from 400 pesos per US dollar to 800 pesos per dollar, as announced by the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, who warned that Argentina is at risk of hyperinflation.

The announcement was made by Caputo in a recorded message broadcast on a delayed basis when announcing the measures of the “urgent” package to stabilize the country's economy. On the other hand, the head of the economic portfolio also assured that state subsidies for energy and transportation will be reduced.

“The genesis of our problems has always been fiscal,” emphasized the minister, who maintained that the country must solve its “addiction” to the deficit in public finances, by announcing that subsidies for energy and transportation, among others, will be reduced. austerity measures after Milei's inauguration on Sunday. “If we continue as we are, we are inevitably heading towards hyperinflation,” he warned.

*With AFP and Efe