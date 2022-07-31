Winston Churchill, Van Gogh, Virginia Woolf, Michelangelo, Ernest Hemingway, Edgar Allan Poe. “Bipolar”, or so they say, nonetheless extraordinary politicians, artists, writers. Judging by them, it seems that the so-called bipolar syndrome gives an edge. In short, nothing particularly serious. Maybe even a bit banal. After all, who hasn’t happened to be told to be told: “Don’t pay attention to it, he’s a bit bipolar, he’ll get over it tomorrow.” In short, a more or less normal condition that makes us say that we are all a bit bipolar. In reality, a few misunderstandings can be equally misleading. Fortunately, in fact, we are not all bipolar. “To be precise, 1-5% of the population is” underlines Professor Andrea Fagiolini, professor of psychiatry at the University of Siena.