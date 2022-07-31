Ita, Draghi solves privatization dilemma: close agreement with MSC-Lufthansa

It unlocks the Ita dossieralthough the government is now pro tempore, in charge only for current affairs: the privatization of the airline born from the ashes of the former flag carrier Alitalia Go on. In the next Cabinet in fact, the consortium will be indicated MSC-Lufthansa like the one chosen to take 80% of the Italian airline. To reveal the new move is the Roman newspaper Il Messenger.

Whether the government is in office or not, everything will follow its course: what was feared was the stalemate of the dossier, with an ongoing government crisis. The premier, we read in the newspaper, after reflecting he would have made the decision to start the process that he will transfer to the consortium Msc-Lufhtansa four fifths of the vector. All that remains is to wait for the beginning of next week.

Subscribe to the newsletter

