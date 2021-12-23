Dancing with the Stars is now over, even this year friendships, enmities, and alleged flirtations were born in the program. The two winners, in particular, are causing a lot of discussion. It is about Arisa and Vito Coppola.

In fact, it seems that a real flirtation has developed between the two. Arisa and Vito Coppola also kissed during a performance, the dancer explained that the kiss was real, but between them there is only one solid friendship.

Now, the winning couple has released a press release to thank and summarize this beautiful journey:

It was a memorable experience. Our Dancing with the Stars victory was the destination that defined a new beginning. The most beautiful and intense part is always the journey. We thank all the people who supported us from start to finish. People who believed in us unconditionally. Our relationship and our complicity is inexplicable. Only we know. Life holds greater things for us than we do, and it’s great not knowing what’s to come. We hug you and wish you happy holidays. We are happy to have given you exciting moments. Vito Coppola and Arisa

On their relationship, however, no comments. Speaking was the ex-girlfriend of the dancer who thus spoke of that kiss:

Many have asked me to talk about their kiss. I would say I know him better than many others, but I have chosen not to say too much so as not to influence the masses. but I must say that I was sad to read that he needs her to stand out. Not so, he does not need anyone and therefore resize yourself.

I have heard that many are hoping for a happy ending, but this thing is really strange. because I didn’t expect it was that in a program like “Dancing with the Stars” you would participate to find your soul mate. At this point I hope that all the curious can finally sleep peacefully. A hug and a big good luck to all

In short, if are roses will bloom. The two have not shown up together at the moment. Will it be an indication of something?