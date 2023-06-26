Trouble in paradise? Rodrigo González spoke about the controversial 2023 edition of Miss Grand Peru. This contest was held on June 22 at the show “Send who sends”, hosted by Maria Pía Copello and Carlos Vílchez in his character from the Charlotte. Regarding this episode, a large part of the public was left with a bad taste in their mouths after Luciana Fuster took the crown, because they say it would have been “arranged” by Jessica Newton.

What did Rodrigo González say about María Pía Copello?

The popular ‘Teddy’ ruled on the contest Miss Grand Peru 2023. It turns out that, since Fuster went from Miss Peru to this contest, the driver of Willax He asserted that she would take the crown, since “she already had it insured.”

Following that line, he was very ironic after Luciana and the rest of the guests were amazed at the result. “Oh surprise, drum roll. We didn’t expect it, we never would have imagined it. An unexpected ending. Guess who our miss Grand International is?” Rodrigo said, causing ‘Gigi’ Miter to laugh.

But the thing did not stop there, but he also sarcastically referred to his great friend María Pía Copello for lending herself to the Jessica Newton pageant show. “Roll of drums, we did not expect it (…) Cries that never came. Whoever finds Fuster’s tears also goes to Puerto Palmeras, you know (…) Those tears never fell,” the presenter of shows.

“Yesterday everyone was surprised (…) An Oscar for María Pía too, oh, also for her (…) Oh, la Fuster”, mocked ‘Peluchín’ while imitating the gestures of the child ex-animator.

Luciana Fuster wins the Miss Grand Peru. Photo: LR composition/América TV capture

How was the coronation of Luciana Fuster?

Brenda Serpa, Pía Requejo and Luciana Fuster reached the final due to THEIR presentation on the catwalk. Despite this, the round of questions was decisive for the final choice of the winner.

Finally, the member of “This is war” is the woman who will represent the country in Miss Grand International. The model was more than surprised by her triumph and gave Pía Requejo a big hug, who was the first finalist in the contest.

What did Luciana Fuster say after being crowned as Miss Grand Peru?

The influencer could not hide her surprised face when she was named the new Miss Grand Peru. After that, Maria Pia Copello He gave her the microphone a few minutes to pronounce her first words as a new Peruvian representative. with a broken voice, Luciana Fuster He did not hesitate to thank the opportunity and dedicated his triumph to all the women.

“Wow. I can not believe it. I still don’t realize that, after so long, after all this month of full competition, the day has finally come. I want to congratulate all the girls, I’m going to do it on behalf of all of you. We are a team of 11 wonderful women who have fought for this great dream”, she stated.

Will Luciana Fuster leave “This is war” for Miss Grand?

Patricio Parodi’s partner clarified doubts about their future in “This is war”. Fuster confessed that he does not know if he will continue, as he must start preparing for the international contest.

“This is how they ask me when they are cold. I think it is something that will take place over time, it is a fairly important contest and it takes a while to prepare. The contest is at the end of October and you travel a month before. So, I’m traveling to Vietnam in early October,” said the beauty queen.

What did Magaly Medina say about Luciana Fuster’s crown?

After the reality girl won the title, she couldn’t contain her excitement when she felt the crown on her head, and she even shed a few tears of joy. This caused a lot of laughter in Medina that she did not hesitate to laugh at the situation. What’s more, she hinted that Luciana had already secured victory in the contest since she decided to participate.

“They have had to offer these girls something to pretend that they are participating in a contest when they know that, by hitchhiking, Fuster was going to take that crown. They will have offered to give the others a crown, take them to Miss banana, tangerine, orange, Miss silk banana,” Medina said with a laugh.