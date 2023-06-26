According to regional authorities, after the uprising of the Russian private army Wagner against the leadership in Moscow officially ended, the mercenaries are continuing their withdrawal. In Lipetsk, 400 kilometers south of Moscow, Governor Igor Artamonov announced on Sunday in the Telegram news channel that the Wagner fighters had left his administrative area.

Further south in the Voronezh region, the withdrawal is still ongoing, said Governor Alexander Gusev. “It’s going as planned,” he wrote on Telegram. “When the situation is finally resolved, we will lift all restrictions that have been put in place.” In the afternoon, the area administration announced that traffic on the important north-south route M4 was flowing again.