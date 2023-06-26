According to regional authorities, after the uprising of the Russian private army Wagner against the leadership in Moscow officially ended, the mercenaries are continuing their withdrawal. In Lipetsk, 400 kilometers south of Moscow, Governor Igor Artamonov announced on Sunday in the Telegram news channel that the Wagner fighters had left his administrative area.
Further south in the Voronezh region, the withdrawal is still ongoing, said Governor Alexander Gusev. “It’s going as planned,” he wrote on Telegram. “When the situation is finally resolved, we will lift all restrictions that have been put in place.” In the afternoon, the area administration announced that traffic on the important north-south route M4 was flowing again.
In Voronezh, the army had tried to stop the uprising with helicopter attacks. A large tank farm went up in flames. According to local information, the fire could only be extinguished on Sunday night. In the district of Pavlovsk in the Voronezh region there were exchanges of fire with the Wagner gunmen 19 houses
damaged, the district administration announced on Sunday.
In Rostov, the city where the uprising commanded by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin began, the retreat began on Saturday evening. Wagner cleared the city wrote the governor of the region Vasily Golubev on Telegram on Sunday. The Wagner column headed for their field camp. All restrictions on road traffic have been lifted, the regional administration announced. Bus and train stations are in normal operation.
