In recent months The number of people who intend to migrate to the United States has seen a very significant increase. in the hope of achieving a better quality of life. However, many of them are no longer seeking to hide from the border patrol, but rather They surrender to officials with the intention of requesting asylum, Many doubts have arisen in this regard, among them, whether there are more likely to get an affirmative answer if you arrive in a group.

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for its acronym in English) has reiterated that Arriving illegally in the territory is not the best option if you want to request asylum.. It insists that the processes must be followed to be able to apply, including using the CBP One mobile application through which it is possible to obtain an appointment so that the immigration authorities can evaluate each case and, if deemed necessary, provide the asylum figure.

Regarding improving the odds of getting an appointment on your app, The office explained that making the request as a family has no impact on the date or assignment. However, they do ask that all members make the request together so that they are attended to at the same time and that the response is applicable to everyone.

There are also those who speculate that if request an appointment if you are a large group, Even if you have no ties in common, you will be more likely to appear before a CBP representative. However, The authorities clarify that this makes no difference and that the allocation is made first by lottery and then preference is given to those who have been waiting the longest. He added that Each person in a group needs their own appointment.

Finally, they clarified that no nationality is prioritized and that providing an address in the United States does not increase the chances of getting an appointment faster.

What is the CBP One app for?

Available for Apple and Android devices, CBP One is a mobile application that is used to obtain different services from the officeamong them, the request for an appointment to later apply for asylum.

The authorities point out that this is a free service and that non-citizens located in central or northern Mexico who wish to travel to the United States can use the application to send information in advance and schedule an appointment to later appear at the ports of land border entry in Arizona, Texas or California.

CBP explains that the number of people who can be served through the application varies depending on the port of entry, available resources and infrastructure. He also clarified that appointments can be made twenty-one days in advance.

Finally they clarified that Getting an appointment does not mean that your asylum application has already been submitted.but there is a notice to appear to later demonstrate that there is fear of persecution or torture for returning to the country of origin, evidence that will be sent to the citizenship and immigration services to have a credible fear interview.