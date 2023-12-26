Jabalia, the city and its affiliated camp, is witnessing Israeli bombing and incursions, claiming that it contains dozens of tunnels and hundreds of militants, while intense negotiations are taking place under Egyptian mediation regarding an initial ceasefire initiative.

Palestinians there left their homes; To gather in shelter camps, schools, and large squares, over which the Israeli forces impose surveillance and a siege under the pretext of not allowing armed men to infiltrate and take refuge there.

Hammam Munir, a resident of the Jabalia area, where the camp is located, says that the occupation forces “want to get rid of the population through slow death,” saying that no aid has arrived in the area since the end of the truce that took place between Israel and Hamas from November 24 until the morning of December 1. .

Mounir also complained that the water in the camp is polluted, and the population’s share of it is small. This affected their personal hygiene, and caused some to suffer from skin diseases.

In addition, the Palestinian citizen continues, the occupation forces “take everyone they suspect to an unknown location, and kill people in the streets, and we saw with our own eyes dozens of corpses dumped, some of which appeared to have been crushed under a car or tank, and foul odors spread as a result of the decomposition of the bodies that were being eaten.” Some dogs.”

According to him, “There are almost no women now carrying a baby in the camp, and deaths are increasing as a result of malnutrition to which the mother is exposed, and the children being infected with severe bacterial infections.”

The Israeli army spokesman, Avichay Adraee, previously announced on December 19 the destruction of many “hostile” infrastructure in the Jabalia camp, such as training complexes, command and control headquarters, and factories for the production of missiles.

According to official statistics, there are 800,000 Palestinians in northern Gaza who refused to move to the south for fear of losing their right to return.

Displacement difficulties

For his part, Abdullah Obaid, one of the workers in the rescue efforts after his displacement from the camp, says: “We have not been able to enter the camp for about a month, and communications between us and the people are limited, but we know from what we have received that dozens there have died due to the lack of medicines for chronic diseases, and the contamination of water and food.” And the camp’s hospitals are out of work.”

Regarding the non-displacement of the residents there who are waiting for the south, Obaid says: “Even this matter has become difficult, because the Israeli military operations affect all areas of the Gaza Strip,” referring to the Israeli army’s intensification of its bombing of southern Gaza, which the residents of the northern Gaza Strip are demanding to head towards.

Obaid confirms the inaccuracy of what Israel tells about supplying the camp with all the required goods, saying that the residents told him that this did not happen, while the media’s focus on the Israeli bombing of southern Gaza helped hide what is happening in the north.

What is Jabalia camp?

According to information published by the Palestinian News Agency “Wafa”:

Jabalia Camp is the largest of the eight refugee camps in the Gaza Strip. It is located in the northeast of Gaza City, near a village of the same name.

It was established in 1948 to shelter people displaced from villages in southern Palestine after the war.

Its area is 1,448 dunums, and its population is 59,574 refugees, according to estimates by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics in mid-2023.

The provision of social and relief services to its residents is supervised by the National Authority and the Palestinian Relief and Works Agency “UNRWA”.

Egyptian Initiative

In an attempt to put an end to the war, Cairo presented an “initial” initiative that included a ceasefire, which was rejected by Hamas and Islamic Jihad during their talks with Egyptian officials, according to what Reuters reported on Monday.

The initiative included an initial ceasefire, including the exchange of Israeli hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners in Israel, and at the same time other talks were held about a permanent ceasefire.

It also included preparing for a government of Palestinian “technocratic” experts to manage matters in the Gaza Strip, and preparing for legislative and presidential elections, while providing guarantees to Hamas that it would not be prosecuted.

However, according to what Reuters reported from Egyptian security sources, Hamas and Islamic Jihad refused to give up control of Gaza in exchange for a permanent ceasefire, and Hamas also refused to make any concessions other than the release of the hostages.

The movement stipulated that humanitarian aid be increased to reach all parts of the Gaza Strip, and that the Israeli military attack be halted before further negotiations on the new exchange deal could be conducted.

Regarding Tel Aviv, the statements of a number of senior leaders seem far from hopes for an immediate end to the war. In a statement published on the Israeli army’s website on Tuesday, the army’s Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevy, stated that the war will continue for months, and that the army is close to completing the dismantling of Hamas forces in Northern Gaza Strip.

On Monday, Reuters quoted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying that the war is far from over, and rejected what he described as media speculation that his government might call for a halt to the fighting.