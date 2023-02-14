Fans claim to have seen a third batman in the trailer for “The Flash” and a theory indicates that it would be Christian Bale in “The Dark Knight”.

The new trailer for “The Flash” has unleashed the madness of the most fanatics of the DC Universe. The Batman of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton reappeared with new action sequences that have left the audience speechless. But now, after the revelation of this latest advance with Ezra Miller, fans have analyzed the video frame by frame and assure that a third Bruce Wayne would appear on the tape, which would be nothing more and nothing less than Christian Bale. Could it be that the Dark Knight returns in the tape that will restart the DCEU at the hands of James Gunn?

Fans do not lose their illusion: is Christian Bale back?

The fan theory is based on the following: throughout the trailer, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton appear in their respective versions of Batman. The funny thing is that, unlike Keaton, who wears his original suit, Affleck uses an alternative blue one very similar to the comics.

In this way, it can be intuited that these are the clothes that both vigilantes will wear throughout the film. But everything changes when we look at one of the advance sequences, in which the Gotham City vigilante appears again on his motorcycle, but using a different black suit from the previous ones.

The latter would indicate that there would be a third Batman on the tape. So who would it be? Although some point out that it could be Robert Pattinson (something that James Gunn and Matt Reeves have already ruled out), the remaining option is that of Christian Bale, who played Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy.

When is “The Flash” released?

“The Flash” opens on June 16, 2023. This will be the film that restarts the entire DC Universe that will leave behind several films and actors such as Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Batman (Ben Affleck) , etc.

“The Flash” released final trailer with the return of Michale Keaton as Batman, Ben Affleck and more. Photo: composition LR/Warner Bros.

Meanwhile, the premieres of “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” and “Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom” are still pending, which will also arrive this year.