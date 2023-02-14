A few months ago, something quite painful was revealed for anime fans of Pokemonand that is the official departure of the protagonist, Ash Ketchum, who has apparently finished his cycle by becoming champion. In fact, the animation studio itself has already revealed the characters that will be the new heroes.

By now, it has been mentioned that the names of these are Liko and Roywho apparently come from the region of palesregion where the games of Scarlet and purple. Beyond that there is not much data, and above all, if they will have some connection time with Ashor on the contrary, if they will be totally oblivious to their adventures.

Pocket Monsters (2023) series starts airing from April 14!#Anipoke pic.twitter.com/iu04sKSQI5 — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) February 10, 2023

Something that draws a lot of attention is the recent announcement that was made regarding animation, given that the April 14th They are going to broadcast the first chapter that will see the beginnings of these boys. It is known that they will have trips just like Ashand from what can be seen in the illustrations, they will have the three initial monsters of pales.

Right now Pokemon is premiering some chapters that will give the final farewell to Ashthe same ones in which very beloved characters such as Brock and Misty return on a journey with the now champion. The best thing is that in each of them they change teams, so the nostalgia of seeing old acquaintances has caused fans to sigh.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It’s certainly a bit sad to say goodbye to Ash, even if some of you didn’t watch the Pokémon anime anymore because of how repetitive it became. However, it is the necessary step that the series had to take, so it could finally compete with Digimon.