Finally, it seems that the union between PlayStation Plus And Now will be made official, as according to a report on GamesBeat signed Jeff Grubb (well-known insider always ready to anticipate various news), Starting January 21, Now credit cards will be blocked in the UK and can no longer be sold by retailers.

Obviously, this does not in any way confirm the union of the two services, but it must be said that it is yet another clue ready to be added to several doubts that have been surrounding the market for some time now. It hasn’t been long since a report anticipated the arrival of a new service that encompasses both opportunities PlayStation, being structured on levels, as detailed in this article.

At the moment, Sony has not yet responded to the situation, and it has not even been formalized why the cards should be blocked. However, if this is confirmed, by 21 January it is likely that the Japanese giant will provide explanations regarding what is happening, and the future of its PS Now.

In fact, it should be emphasized that there is no mention of a blockage of the service in the country, but of a simple stop to the sale of retail cards, which could therefore also concern simple economic reasons, and not a fusion of opportunities.

