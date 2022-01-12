British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that serious sanctions could be imposed against Russia if Moscow continues its aggressive strategy towards Ukraine. Her words leads Daily express…

Trass noted that the military build-up in Crimea is “unacceptable.” In her opinion, the only way forward for Russia is de-escalation and participation in meaningful discussions. “What happens next will be absolutely decisive for peace and security in Europe,” the head of the British Foreign Office said.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Alexander Grushko said that the main condition for de-escalation of the conflict around Donbass is the termination of military assistance to Ukraine from NATO and forcing it to comply with the Minsk agreements. According to the diplomat, first of all, we are talking about a ban on the supply of weapons to Kiev and the presence in the republic of foreign military instructors, inspectors and military units. He called this requirement directly stipulated by the Minsk agreements.

On January 12, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council ended in Brussels, the topic of which was Russian proposals on security guarantees in Europe. The negotiations lasted more than four hours.