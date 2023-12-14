Every new episode of the show 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' brings surprises, since never before revealed data is known about its participants. In one of these episodes of the cooking reality show broadcast by Latina, the actors Armando Machuca and Junior Silva They generated a stir by telling the driver José Peláez that they have a relationship. Below, in this note, find out what the link is that unites both interpreters and all the details of their closeness.

What is the relationship between Armando Machuca and Junior Silva?

Armando Machuca, participant of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', told at the request of José Peláez the bond that unites him Junior Silva. This happened when the theater improvisation teacher also 'defended' Junior on different occasions.

In this regard, the popular 'Captain Coyote' said that the relationship he shares with his colleague is that they are godson and godfather. Along these lines, the actor gave more details about his relationship.

“I've known Junior for a long time. I'm his confirmation godfather. He was just like that. Sensitive, with a big heart,” fwere the words of Machuca during the confessional.

How old are Armando Machuca and Junior Silva?

Armando Machuca He was born on May 22, 1976 and is currently 46 years old. For her part, Junior Silva He came into the world on March 2, 1987 and is now 36 years old. Both actors are 10 years apart.