After Javier Milei's victory, users shared the apparent statements of 3 singers, in which they supposedly said that they were going to leave Argentina if the libertarian economist won the elections. This version continued to spread even after Milei took office as president of Argentina on December 10.

The graph they refer to is made up of four images. Three correspond to the singers Lali Esposito, Fito Paez and L-Ghent. The last sample Elisa Carrió, former representative of Argentina, with the phrase “If Javier Milei becomes president, I may possibly go into exile.” This statement was issued by politics; the others, attributed to the artists, are false.

Three of the four license plates are fake. The one that refers to Elisa Carrió (top right) was published by an Argentine media. Photo: capture Facebook

Lali Espósito and the media to which the plaque was attributed denied the hoax

The plate Mariana 'Lali' Espósito It reads: “If Milei wins, I will leave the country forever.” After an image search we found that at least since September 14 of this year with the Infobae logo.

We searched the Facebook account of the Argentine media with the name of the artist and the president and we did not find that composition. Nor any article from the media with any similar information.

We located, yes, a couple of posts that involved both of them. One, from August 14, in which the actress tweeted “How dangerous, how sad,” after Milei's victory. The other was a reel published the same day in which the liberal economist claimed that he “did not know” who Lali Espósito was, despite the fact that she sang the Argentine national anthem at the World Cup final Qatar 2022.

The Sky Rojo actress denied that she had said that phrase that went viral on social networks, according to an article from November 25, TN News. After the first round, a user asked him when he was leaving (from Argentina). “Now, to work in Uruguay. But I'm coming home tomorrow as always… Save with fake news what you eat “There are a lot!” she responded.

From the media's social media area, they indicated to Verifier of The Republic that it was a “false image.” “That note never appeared on Infobae or on its social networks.”

The plaque about Fito Páez and the “Peronist government” is also apocryphal

The composition that involved Rodrigo 'Fito' Páez with the statement: “If it is not with a Peronist government, I have nothing to do in this country” carries the Clarín logo. After a keyword search we located a Checked articleon October 22, in which they denied the authenticity of the image.

From Clarín they told them that “obviously” it was something false, although it was “very well designed.” But the Argentine media had not published that information about the Mariposa tecknicolor interpreter on its social networks.

L-Gante denied that he had given an opinion in favor of Sergio Massa

The graphic about the singer who participated in the 38th session of BZRP has been circulating since November of this year. It does not present any logo, only the phrase: “People know that if Massa does not win I will retire from music.”

The account with a blue check @lgante_keloke He has not had any publications about Massa, at least since a month before that version was spread.

Mitelefe, in its Entertainment section, reported that L-gante denied having exposed his political preferences. In fact, when Milei won, she uploaded a story wishing him the best.

“I never made my political opinion known. I'm not going to retire from music either. It's fake news that has been generated so that it just has traction,” noted the singer, according to the article.

Elisa Carrió did say that she would “possibly” go into exile for “peace of mind”

On February 11, 2023, Infobae interviewed the leader of Coalicón Cívica ARISo Who had launched as a pre-candidate to head the list of Together for Change (JxC), which brought together several parties, including CC-ARI.

“If it doesn't go down, this society will face being ruled by Milei. There, yes, I don't know if I decide to go into exile,” he stated. Elisa Carrió, and then laughed at the idea. The journalist asked him directly if he would do it. “If Milei becomes president, I possibly I exiled myself for peace of mind. Because there I would stop being responsible for a nation,” she responded.

The Argentine media shared the plate composed of the photograph of the politician and her phrase the next day, February 12, on Facebook.

Finally, the Together for Change candidate was Patricia Bullrich, who did not go to the runoff. In the second round, on November 19, the Peronist Sergio Massa (Unión por la Patria) and Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza) faced each other. Before the results were known, Carrió announced that his party was separating by JxC.

Conclusion

Given that the story about Lali Espósito and Fito Páez is denied and there is no evidence to support the veracity of the L-gante plate, we classify the version about the three artists as false.

