DIn the new ARD “Germany trend” in the ARD morning show, the AfD remains at its previous high and remains the second-strongest political force behind the Union. If there were a federal election on Sunday, 21 percent would vote for the AfD, according to the “Deutschlandtrend im ARD-Morgenmagazin” published on Thursday evening. The party climbed to this value for the first time in the “Germany trend” two weeks ago. The Union of CDU and CSU is unchanged at 27 percent.

Traffic light would continue to miss the majority

The chancellor party SPD is also unchanged in the survey at 17 percent. The Greens lost one percentage point compared to the previous “Germany trend” and currently reach 14 percent. The FDP, which is also involved in the federal traffic light government, remains unchanged at seven percent. At four percent, the left is again below the five percent hurdle that applies to federal elections.

Accordingly, the current traffic light coalition would continue to miss a majority of its own. For the representative survey by the infratest dimap institute, 1216 voters were interviewed on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

According to “Deutschlandtrend”, the partial release of cannabis for private use planned by the government has met with a mixed response from citizens. In the middle and lower age groups, half support the plans. Among the over-65s, it is only about one in three.

According to the representative survey, a majority of 52 percent rejects the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. Only 36 percent of people are in favor of it, twelve percent did not provide any information. In East Germany the rejection rate is 70 percent, in West Germany it is 47 percent. There, too, the opponents of a delivery are in the majority.