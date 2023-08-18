United States | Biden hosts a rare meeting: Japan and South Korea sit at the same table

The purpose of the meeting organized in Camp David is to strengthen the countries’ alliance relations and to discuss the expansion of cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.

President Joe Biden hosted by the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida and the president of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol today Friday in the United States.

The heads of state are meeting for the first time in this configuration, as the historical animosity between Japan and South Korea has prevented meetings in the past.

Japan aggressively occupied the Korean peninsula at the beginning of the 20th century until the end of World War II. However, President Yoon and Prime Minister Kishida have sought to soften the historical grudge.

of the United States foreign minister Antony Blinken declared during the meeting that gathering around the same table marks a new era in tripartite cooperation.

The purpose of the meeting, which will be held at Camp David, the US president’s leisure residence, is to strengthen the countries’ alliance relations and discuss the expansion of the cooperation network in the Asia-Pacific region.

With the ever-increasing tensions in East Asia, the countries are also expected to announce new cooperation projects concerning, for example, missile defense, intelligence sharing and technological cooperation.