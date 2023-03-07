Archeology | An ancient sphinx-like statue and shrine was discovered in Egypt

Archaeologists have discovered an ancient sphinx-like statue and shrine in the temple of Dendera, The Guardian – the newspaper says.

Dendera is located about 450 kilometers south of Cairo.

According to researchers, the smiling face of the statue may come from the emperor From Claudius, who grew the ancient Roman Empire in North Africa between 41 and 54 AD. Pyhättö, on the other hand, originates from the time of Eastern Rome, or the Byzantine Empire.

According to Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, archaeologists also found a stone slab from the Roman Empire with both hieroglyphs and demotic writing. The latter was used alongside hieroglyphics and hieratic writing in ancient Egypt.

The researchers plan to study the stone slab and hope that it would explain the “personality” of the statue. The sphinx-like statue is much smaller than the giant sphinx statue at the Pyramids of Giza, which is 20 meters tall.