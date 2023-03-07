Released in 2014, directed by Chad Stahelski, produced by David Leitch, written by Derek Kolstad, and starring Keanu Reeves, john wick became a cult saga in the action movie genre. The fourth installment of this franchise opens at the end of the month.

The first reactions to John Wick: Chapter 4 they are already coming to light and it seems that the critics love every second of the film. This installment is receiving almost unanimous compliments for its unsurpassed quality of execution.

Those lucky enough to have already seen the film applaud Stahelski’s work on the sequel, mentioning that the director takes the narrative a giant step forward this time around. According to Stahelski himself, it is the most ambitious film in the saga.

“If you take The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly and mix it with Zatoichi, add a bit of Greek mythology to it, you’d probably be close to this result,” Stahelski said. “It’s a little scary after the third. Because now you have a formula that works but you have to be very careful and say: Fuck it, we’re not going to do the same thing again. So now we have a lot of stories, the movie feels different, it feels much more epic,” the director concluded.

#JohnWick4 absolutely rocks, start to finish. Keanu Reeves finds new ways to impress with stunning action and surrounds himself by incredible franchise newcomers. Chapters 1-3 world-built and Chapter 4 could run with all of it. An epic big screen blast. CINEMA! pic.twitter.com/KUo69tIQys —The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) March 6, 2023

John Wick: Chapter 4 is absolutely HUGE. Yes, it’s long, but its outrageously good set pieces more than make up for it. A slick, brutal and stylish action epic that sees Keanu Reeves push himself further than before, and with moments that’ll have fans talking… #JohnWick4 pic.twitter.com/6zNg6c3KX5 — Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) March 6, 2023

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: I waited a long time for this, I fully trust that john wick 4 He has what it takes to survive the tremendous hype that is being generated.