Arcane continues to grind acclaim as one of Netflix’s best animated productions, managing to be appreciated not only by League of Legends fans but also by many other users who did not know the Riot Games MOBA at all, as well as spreading the myth further among cosplayers and fans, where however the title in question was already well rooted: in this new wave we also find the jinx cosplay from Nadyasonika, masterful.

Also in this, the subject in question is Jinx, a character who more than others, together with his sister Vi, emerges in the narration of Arcane, although this presents itself as a choral work, which involves a considerable amount of different characters, as befits to a series focused on a game featuring a huge roster like League of Legends.

In recent months, Jinx has climbed all the charts by preference by overcoming sacred monsters such as Ahri, becoming one of the most played by cosplayers, as demonstrated by this excellent interpretation by Nadyasonika, able to stage a truly faithful version of the co-star of the animated series. Flashy hair on display, of course, but also an excellent reconstruction of the girl’s typical costume and makeup, make this one of the best reproductions seen recently.

Also in this case, the shots show some of the typical characteristics of Jinx, which mixes genius, folly, sadness and youthful enthusiasm in a truly explosive whole, so much so as to make her an unpredictable and fundamentally crazy character. Although his sentimental part often resurfaces, especially in the bond with his sister Vi, Jinx does not hesitate to sow chaos, looking for spectacularity and unbridled destruction, but in the Arcane series he emerges as a much more multifaceted and profound character.