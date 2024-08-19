The development team has in fact confirmed that we will be able to see ARC Raiders during the Gamescom Opening Night Live . We remind you that the event – managed by Geoff Keighley – will be broadcast on August 20th at 8pm.

ARC Raiders is a shooter that had intrigued fans a lot at the first presentation. During the development, however, the team decided to make a change of genre and mechanics, which certainly delayed the production. In the last year, no major changes have been made presentation of the work but now things are about to change.

Message from the ARC Raiders team

As you can see in the tweet below, the official ARC Raiders account shared a simple message: “Tune in to Gamescom Opening Night Live tomorrow“, then inserting a link to the live broadcast from Keighley and also a very short video showing a helmet on the ground above some sand and in the background a person walking, of whom we only see the legs.

Let’s remember that ARC Raiders was originally a cooperative third-person shooter, based on PvE (here is a gameplay trailer of the original version). However, the team decided to change direction during development, becoming a PvPvE mining and survival shooter.

After all, it is a fashion genre and it is not strange that the team decided to opt for something of this type. Obviously what matters is that the product is of quality and to get a first idea about it we have to wait for tomorrow’s presentation.