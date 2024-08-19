A road pirate in Pioltello hit and overwhelmed a 27-year-old boy on the night between 18 and 19 August 2024. The boy is in very serious conditions while the driver did not even stop to offer him first aid.

Here’s what happened.

Pioltello: young boy hit by hit-and-run driver

During the night between 18 and 19 August 2024 a great tragedy took place in the town of Pioltello, a small village located in the province of Milan. We are located near Cilea Streetwhen a 27-year-old boy was hit and run over by a speeding car.

With him a slightly older woman, who was able to provide a first reconstruction of what happened. The woman said that the boy was crossing the road when the car, coming at high speed, hit him without stopping.

There victim she was thrown to the ground bleeding and injured, while the painting ran away without even stopping to check what had happened. Luckily the woman immediately alerted the emergency services who transported the boy to Niguarda of Milan in red code.

Hunt for hit-and-run driver investigated for failure to provide assistance

The boy’s conditions are very serious indeed, as he is currently still fighting between life and death. Carabinieri, In the meantime, they have begun investigations aimed at identifying the culprit, who is being investigated for failure to provide assistance.

The 34-year-old woman who witnessed the scene is still in shock, as she witnessed this dramatic event without being able to do much more. We are looking for other witnesses who could provide some additional information useful for recognising the road pirate.

In the meantime, the police are examining the security cameras of the area in order to collect information about the vehicle, such as the recognition plate. Nothing is known about the young man yet as the the prognosis is reserved. It seems that at the moment it has been stabilized despite the great blood loss immediately.