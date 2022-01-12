Zambian referee Jani Sikazwe ended the match at the 85th minute instead of the 90th, before reversing his decision and completing the remainder of the match.

But the referee repeated the same behavior, ending the match in the 89th minute, which sparked a wave of anger among the players and the Tunisian technical staff.

Mali was ahead with a clean goal, scored by Ibrahima Kone in the 48th minute from a penalty kick.

Wahbi Khazri failed to equalize Tunisia from the penalty mark, in the 77th minute.

After the referee’s decision to end the match before its original time, it was expected that the referee and the players would return to complete the rest of it, but that did not happen.

And press reports said that Tunisia lodged a protest with the Confederation of African Football, demanding that the match be replayed.