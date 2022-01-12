SNK announces the arrival on Nintendo Switch of a new title for NEOGEO Pocket Color, it’s about SNK vs. CAPCOM: Card Fighters’ Clash. The title will be available starting today exclusively digitally via Nintendo eShop at introductory price of € 7.99. At the moment, however, the title is not yet available on the European store, so we will have to wait for the eShop update to be able to buy it.

Let’s find out more details together thanks to a brief overview released by the company.

SNK vs. CAPCOM: Card Fighters’ Clash – Overview The characters of SNK And CAPCOM compete in this epic card game! We introduce you SNK vs. CAPCOM: Card Fighters’ Clash, a card game first released in 1999 on NEOGEO Pocket Color which today will debut on Nintendo Switch! At the time the title was sold in two different versions: the SNK Cardfighter’s Version and the CAPCOM Cardfighter’s Version. Today, however, the two versions have been combined into a single game and nothing will stop you from collecting each card! Features Iconic SNK characters like Terry , Nakoruru And Marco compete against legendary CAPCOM warriors such as Ryu , Chun-Li And Mega Man in this phenomenal card game!

, And compete against legendary CAPCOM warriors such as , And in this phenomenal card game! Are present as many as 300 cards in total , with the characters appearing in the form of Character Card to fight directly and Action Card to provide support in battle. Create the most powerful deck in the world!

, with the characters appearing in the form of to fight directly and to provide support in battle. Create the most powerful deck in the world! It will be possible swap cards between the two versions of the game, and we can even make the two different rescues challenge each other!

