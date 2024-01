Dictator Nicolás Maduro, in a speech in early December | Photo: Miguel Gutierrez/EFE

The Vamos Venezuela party, run by opposition presidential candidate María Corina Machado, this week denounced the arbitrary detention of three of its regional campaign chiefs, accused by the Nicolás Maduro regime of “participating in conspiratorial and terrorist plans”.

Luis Camacaro, Juan Freites and Guillermo López were arrested in recent days by agents of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin). The first two were presented this Friday (26) to a court without the presence of their lawyers, according to the opposition party, which also said that they were prevented from having contact with their families.

Vamos Venezuela warned that the arrested leaders are in “danger” and demanded respect for their human rights. Furthermore, it denounced the vandalization of several of its headquarters, on which phrases such as “Bolivarian Fury” were written, the name of a plan launched by Maduro to “defend the right to peace”.

Machado, who is disqualified from holding public office in Venezuela, held the Maduro regime responsible for the facts and said that “the entire repressive apparatus of the State” tries to “dissuade and demoralize” his followers.

This Friday, Venezuela's attorney general, Tarek William Saab, confirmed the detention of 36 people as part of five investigations into alleged conspiracies against the Venezuelan regime, which included the alleged assassination of Maduro. Saab linked the three opposition leaders of Vamos Venezuela to a “plot” that intended to “assault several military barracks, take over the government and kidnap the governor [chavista] of the Táchira state”. The Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), Venezuela's opposition coalition, denounced the regime's actions as a “new repressive wave”.