After the confrontation with Aston Villa, Chelsea embarks on a crucial series of five games that will define its course. This analysis anticipates the challenging schedule that awaits the team, evaluating the possible challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.
Chelsea will close the month of January with a match that no one can miss. The team blue He will visit Anfield to face those led by Klopp. In this case, the visiting team may not be having its best season, but a confrontation against Liverpool always makes the players give everything on the field.
For matchday 23 of the Premier League, Stamford Bridge will host its second match and it promises to be interesting since as of today, both teams are tied on points at 28 during the first 20 matchdays of the league. Eight wins, eight losses and four draws for two teams that, six points behind Europe, still dream of reaching better positions.
Crystal Palace, with 21 points, already occupies its usual mid-table positions in the Premier League. The London derby in this case will be played at the home of the eagles, Having won one game in their last five, they will surely give everything to knock down a great England player and bring joy to their fans.
It will be a difficult match that Chelsea will have to experience for the 25th date of the Premier League, which will have to face a Manchester City that is a candidate to win the Premier League this season and that cannot afford a puncture to get closer to Liverpool
The anticipated clash in the Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool revives memories of the same event two years ago. Excitement is at a fever pitch, with both teams eager for the title. Rivalry and history promise a vibrant duel, leaving fans eager for the possibility of reliving the intensity of the previous final.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Hour
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Liverpool
|
January 31
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Wolves
|
February 4
|
15:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Crystal Palace
|
February 12
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Manchester City
|
February 17th
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Liverpool
|
February 25
|
17:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
EFL cup
|
DAZN
#schedule #Chelsea39s #games #draw #Aston #Villa
Leave a Reply