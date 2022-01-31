The official spokesman for the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Affairs, Ambassador Haitham Abu Al-Ful, affirmed the Kingdom’s strong condemnation and denunciation of this “cowardly terrorist act.”

The Jordanian official stressed “the kingdom’s absolute solidarity and standing by the sisterly United Arab Emirates in all the steps it takes to protect its security and the security of its brotherly people.”

In Washington, the US State Department condemned the Houthi attack, noting that terrorist militias continue to threaten civilians.

For its part, the Arab Parliament condemned the Houthi attack, stressing in a statement that “the security of the UAE is an integral part of Arab national security,” stressing that these heinous acts “will not dissuade the UAE from providing humanitarian services to the brotherly people of Yemen and its policies aimed at maintaining peace and stability.” In the Gulf region in particular and the Arab region in general.

The Arab Parliament held the international community fully responsible for taking firm positions towards these terrorist attacks, holding the perpetrators and those who support them accountable with money and weapons, and preventing the coup militia from acquiring advanced weapons, ballistic missiles and drones that it uses to carry out its terrorist acts targeting civilians.

The Arab Parliament reiterated its support for the UAE in the measures it takes to protect its security, stability, the safety of its citizens and residents, and the preservation of its sovereignty.

The UAE Ministry of Defense had announced, earlier on Monday, the interception and destruction of its air defense ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist group towards the country.

The ministry added that the attack did not result in any losses, as the remnants of the ballistic missile fell outside the populated areas.

The ministry also indicated that “our air forces and the coalition leadership succeeded in destroying the launch site and platform in Yemen after successfully identifying the hostile sites.”

The ministry also confirmed that it is ready and ready to deal with any threats, and that it is taking all necessary measures to protect the country from all attacks, according to the Emirates News Agency, “WAM.”