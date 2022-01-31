Streaming service Spotify intervenes against disinformation Covid-19

Streaming service Spotify is going to intervene against the spread of disinformation about the corona virus. CEO Daniel Ek announced this on Sunday evening in a press release following the recent controversy over “disinformation” in podcasts. From now on, every podcast on Spotify that discusses the coronavirus will include a link to a page with “factual and scientifically substantiated information.”

Earlier this week, Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young stated that he does not want to distribute his music via the platform if it also contains podcasts that spread disinformation about the corona virus. And in mid-January, hundreds of doctors and scientists drafted a petition to similar effect.

“It is important that we as a platform do not turn to censorship,” CEO Ek wrote on Sunday. At the same time, he believes, there should be rules of conduct that are enforced.