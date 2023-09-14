













This film brings back Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, who will now deal with two important duties.

The first of them is to be a family man and the second to be the king of Atlantis. But both are threatened.

All because Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), as can be seen in the new trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, is back and full of revenge. If you saw the previous tape from 2018, you will know very well the reason for his anger.

This is why he now wants to take away everything that matters to Curry, including his family and kingdom. To do this he has the power of the Black Trident, which is capable of destroying and corrupting those around him.

The threat represented by this villain is so great that Aquaman must ally himself with his half-brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson), whom he defeated in the last film.

It is a problematic and chaotic alliance in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomsomething that is very worth seeing.

In this new production, actors and actresses such as Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard and Dolph Lundgren return to play Atlanna, Mera and King Nereus, respectively.

Once again James Wan is back to direct this sequel which promises as much action and spectacular moments as the original.

This is the last film that belongs to the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) and it is after that the new stage of the Warner Bros. Studios and DC Comics films will begin.

That will be in the hands of James Gunn and Peter Safran, who run DC Studios. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will say goodbye to the past in a truly explosive way.

