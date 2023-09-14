Marvelous Europe announced that a demo of SILENT HOPE be on Nintendo Switch what up PC. Thanks to this trial version it will be possible to face the entire first level of The Abyssand it will be possible to maintain the progress made transferring the demo save into the full game.

I remind you that SILENT HOPE will be available worldwide starting next year October 3 on the same platforms. If you want to know more about the game you can find lots of details in our previous article.

Source: Marvelous Europe