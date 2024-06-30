War Bulletin

The Assen weekend continues with a thousand difficulties for Aprilia. Not even time to rejoice over Maverick Vinales’ third place in the Sprint race when they arrived two heavy tiles for Noal’s housee. In addition to the wild-card package Luca Savadori, already certified yesterday due to the multiple fractures suffered by the Italian rider in a bad fall, the white flag also waved by Aleix Espargaròwho slipped at the start of the weekend and then fell again – dangerously and at very high speed – on the final lap of the Sprint race.

Better not to risk it

The Spanish had been declared ‘fit’ by doctors to try to participate in this morning’s warm-up, but Aprilia and the rider preferred don’t force italso to facilitate a quicker recovery for Aleix in view of the next world championship events.

The #41 has in fact suffered the simple fracture of the 5th metacarpalThe next round is scheduled for next week, in Germany, at the Sachsenring, after which there will be a month-long summer break. Better then don’t risk making the situation worse on a fast, difficult and potentially dangerous track like the Dutch one.