Circo Max – A Night of Hits (Max Pezzali Concert): Guests, Setlist and Streaming

Tonight, Wednesday 28 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Canale 5 Circo Max – Una notte di Hit will be broadcast, the concert event by Max Pezzali at the Circo Massimo staged last year to celebrate the singer’s 30-year career. A real party with many guests that thrilled thousands of people who flocked to Rome. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Guests

Who are the guests of Circo Max – Una notte di Hit (Max Pezzali Concert)? Many guests from the world of Italian music took turns on stage. Specifically (not in order of appearance): Articolo 31, Colapesce and Dimartino, Dargen D’Amico, Gazzelle, Lazza, Paola and Chiara and Riccardo Zanotti (Pinguini Tattici Nucleari). The concert opened with a DJ set held by Albertino, Fargetta, Molella and Prezioso. Alongside Max Pezzali, the undisputed star of the concert, his band: Giordano Colombo: drums; Marco Mariniello: bass; Giorgio Mastrocola: guitar; Ernesto Ghezzi: keyboards; and Davide Ferrario: guitar and sequences.

Circo Max – Max Pezzali’s concert at Circo Massimo: setlist

But let’s get to the Circo Max – Una notte di Hit (Max Pezzali Concert) setlist. During the evening the following songs were performed (they are not in order of execution which in any case – since the concert was recorded – could be distorted during editing):

THEY KILLED SPIDER-MAN

HE’S GETTING PISSED OFF

ROUTE TO GOD’S HOUSE (Riccardo – PTN)

YOUNG WANNABE (Riccardo – PTN)

THE FRIEND’S RULE (Dargen D’Amico)

WHERE TO DANCE (Dargen D’Amico)

HOW IT SHOULD GO

THE UNIVERSE EXCEPT US

I FEEL YOU ALIVE

THE STRANGE PATH

ALWAYS US ( Article 31)

Article 31) I’LL QUIT TOMORROW (Article 31)

YOU ARE A LEGEND

THE QUEEN OF CELEBRITY

THE LONG HOT SUMMER

BEAUTIFUL TRUE / VERY LIGHT MUSIC / IN THE NIGHT (ColapesceDimartino + Deejay T)

intro + THE YEARS (Lazza)

ASH (Lazza)

NO REGRETS

A LOVE SONG

HOW COME

MEDLEY (Nothing But Us / Here You Are / I’ll Be There / If You Come Back)

WHAT HAPPENS

THE BIG NIGHTMARE

THE HARD LAW OF GOAL (Gazzelle)

RIGHTS (Gazelles)

THE LAST GLASS

DON’T BRING IT TO ME / YOU’RE ACTUALLY PUTTING IT ON / YOU’RE A LOSER

NORTH SOUTH WEST EAST / KEEP TIME (Paola and Chiara)

WITH A DECA

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Circo Max – Una notte di Hit (Concerto Max Pezzali) live on TV and live streaming? The event, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 28 August 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to watch and rewatch the various programs Mediaset from PC, tablet and smartphone.