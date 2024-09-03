Home race for Aprilia

After an excellent Friday practice session which ended with both drivers on the virtual front row, theAprilia in Aragon failed to collect good results. Aleix Espargarò fell immediately in the Sprint finishing the next day in eleventh position in the GP, Maverick Vinales even retired from the race while he was in last position. The fact that they are immediately back on track in Misano for the second home race for Aprilia is undoubtedly positive to immediately turn the page, below are the riders’ statements.

Maverick Viñales: “I love riding at Misano, it’s a track I’ve ridden a lot and I know well. I hope I can find a consistent feeling to have a good weekend. After Aragón, we’ll try to recover and get back to fighting. This is the spirit of the weekend, getting back to fighting to reach the positions that matter“.

Aleix Espargaro: “Misano is an important track for us, it represents the home race for Aprilia. We will face two consecutive races here, with a test in between. It is a track with a lot of grip, so I hope to find the good sensations after the difficult GP of Aragón. We will give our best to get a good result.“.