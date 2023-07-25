Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 00:15



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Treasury Commission reported at its meeting yesterday on the approval of the change in the regulatory ordinance of limited parking on public roads after a month in the citizen consultation period without receiving allegations. The modification contemplates the installation of 163 parking spaces in the commercial area of ​​Los Dolores between Floridablanca and Alfonso XIII streets, and in Tulipán square. The 140 rotation spaces – the remaining 23 would be for residents – will ensure a space for customers to park their car while they shop. According to a municipal spokeswoman “the project will start when there is a park and ride available for residents.”

On the other hand, he realized the contributions to the municipal groups in the tripartite legislature. The groups received these amounts: MC (55,291 euros), PP (45,511), Unidas Podemos IU Verdes Equo (12,577), PSOE (4,160), Vox (3,040) and Ciudadanos renounced the assigned subsidy.

The municipal treasurer reported on the “favorable” general account of 2022. With the votes of the government, PSOE, Vox and the Mixed Group, it was approved to raise it to the Plenary, after its public exposure. MC voted against, as well as the ratification of José Serrano as General Director of Employment. A position that he has held since 2018 and that “does not involve additional expense,” according to the government. PSOE and Mixed Group abstained.