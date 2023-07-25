ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida is already underway. The most exciting project in recent years begins with optimism and with a preseason designed to the millimeter by Javi Rodríguez. It will take place at height. Andorra is the place chosen by the Murcians to prepare for a season where the Fuertes family team is at stake.

All the players were summoned yesterday at the Mesa del Castillo Hospital, where Francisco Martínez, the club’s doctor, gave them all the pertinent medical examination. It would be later at Cardiosalus Sports, already in the afternoon, where the new additions passed the cardiological and stress tests. Ending the day at the Palacio de los Deportes, where the coaching staff and the players had their first contact. Javi Rodríguez began to explain what he wants for this season.

TEMPLATE

goalkeepers

Juanjo and Edu Sousa (Viña Albali).

closures

Felipe Valerio, Ricardo Mayor and Marlon (Mallorca Palma).

At

Marcel and David Álvarez (Santa Coloma Industries).

pivots

Bruno Taffy, Rafa Santos, Niyazov (KPRF), Eric Pérez (Betis) and Esteban (Sporting).

Universal

Gadeia.

The Russian Niyazov was not there, since the Siberian will have a few more days off and will join the group at the stage in Andorra at the end of the week. Good physical tone of the new ones, who come to the team endorsed by the coach. They are Edu Sousa, Eric Pérez, Marlon, David Álvarez and Esteban Cejudo who passed the explorations with flying colors.

Half of the template has been changed. Six players left the team, some of whom were not counted on, such as Molina (Betis), Leo Santana (Eléctrico), Fernando (Viña Albali) and Alberto García (Viña Albali). Darío Gil has also left, since when he was presented with the renewal offer from ElPozo he had already signed for Jimbee Cartagena. And the last to leave was Taynan, who arrived as a star and ended up crashing between injuries, sanctions and maladjustments. He has returned to Sporting.

There is already a preseason friendly closed. It will be on August 11 against Viña Albali, although neither the time nor the venue is known. What is officially known is that the league will begin on September 2. ElPozo will visit Real Betis, to later receive Movistar Inter in the team’s premiere in front of its audience a week later.