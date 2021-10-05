The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi revealed that schools have implemented the green traffic system adopted in various public facilities in the emirate, noting that they have taken special measures for students aged 16 years and over who have not received the vaccine, to enable them to attend the main exams in their schools.

The department confirmed to “Emirates Today” that Abu Dhabi schools registered wide levels of student turnout to resume attendance education from different age groups, noting that a month after the opening of schools, the updated policies issued by it continue to work in cooperation with the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee. The “Corona” pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which states: “As of last August 20, all students aged 16 years and over must receive two doses of the vaccine in full to be able to enter the school building.”

The department indicated that, in accordance with the updated policies, students aged 16 years and over must obtain a full vaccination against the “Covid-19” virus, from one of the vaccines approved in the country, to be able to enter the school campus, whether during working hours or outside it, pointing out that In addition, vaccinated students must submit a negative test result every month, as schools implement the green traffic system approved in various public facilities in the emirate.

The department pointed out that students of people of determination or who are officially exempted from receiving the vaccine, can enter the school campus after documenting the exemption on the Al-Hosn application or through an official letter issued by one of the vaccine providers approved by the Abu Dhabi Health Department, including the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company. Health”, and the Mubadala Healthcare Network.

She stressed that the updated policies to return to schools aim to provide safe classroom education opportunities for the largest possible number of students, but the distance education option is available for students with chronic diseases, students aged 16 years and above who do not have the vaccine, and students who wish to continue Distance education, if their schools provide this model, stressing that it will take a set of measures for students aged 16 years and over who have not received the vaccine, to enable them to attend the main exams in their schools.

The department stressed that it will implement a monitoring program on private schools during the current academic year, which includes periodic inspection visits to schools to ensure their compliance with all safety measures contained in the policies and guidelines for opening private schools.

The department pointed out that the compliance program is applied from the first day of the new academic year, to ensure the schools’ commitment to form a response team to the developments of the “Covid-19” virus, to provide the necessary care for students in emergency situations, manage incidents related to “Covid-19”, and refer them to Competent authorities if necessary.

daily check

The Department of Education and Knowledge stressed the importance of conducting a daily check of children’s temperature, as well as other symptoms before leaving the house, and people who show symptoms or feel generally unwell should stay at home and visit a doctor to diagnose the condition and take a test to detect the virus (Covid-19) if necessary. The department indicated that all authorized persons may enter the school building, unless they show symptoms of high temperature / fever (37.5 degrees Celsius or more), coughing, body pain, feeling unwell, shortness of breath, sore throat, and a runny nose. Diarrhea, nausea, headache, loss of sense of smell or taste, indicating that it is necessary to ensure that each student meets all requirements for vaccination and the result of the PCR test.





Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

